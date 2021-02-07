Authorities search for answers after bomb squad truck explosion

More
A Los Angeles Police Department bomb containment truck exploded during a planned detonation of confiscated fireworks. The explosion shattered the glass of nearby homes and businesses.
1:18 | 07/02/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Authorities search for answers after bomb squad truck explosion

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:18","description":"A Los Angeles Police Department bomb containment truck exploded during a planned detonation of confiscated fireworks. The explosion shattered the glass of nearby homes and businesses.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78622649","title":"Authorities search for answers after bomb squad truck explosion","url":"/WNT/video/authorities-search-answers-bomb-squad-truck-explosion-78622649"}