Authorities still searching for woman they believe was killed by an alligator

More
They said she was walking her two dogs when she vanished; a human arm was found inside a gator pulled from the water.
1:24 | 06/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Authorities still searching for woman they believe was killed by an alligator

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55758912,"title":"Authorities still searching for woman they believe was killed by an alligator","duration":"1:24","description":"They said she was walking her two dogs when she vanished; a human arm was found inside a gator pulled from the water.","url":"/WNT/video/authorities-searching-woman-killed-alligator-55758912","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.