Authorities struggling to retrieve slain missionary's body from island

More
Contact with the inhabitants of North Sentinel Island is forbidden for fear of spreading disease among the isolated tribe.
1:36 | 11/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Authorities struggling to retrieve slain missionary's body from island

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59381073,"title":"Authorities struggling to retrieve slain missionary's body from island ","duration":"1:36","description":"Contact with the inhabitants of North Sentinel Island is forbidden for fear of spreading disease among the isolated tribe.","url":"/WNT/video/authorities-struggling-retrieve-slain-missionarys-body-island-59381073","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.