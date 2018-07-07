Transcript for Authorities in Thailand continue preparations to extract the boys trapped in a cave

I'm tomla We begin with the intensifying effort to free a dozen borapped in ooded cave in Thailand. Ose are fears those boys and their coach could be running out of air aossibly time. One plan to remove T-- inthem up with experienced divers. And those ominous clouds, Ging way to new rain beginning to fall tonight. As letters emerge between the boys and T families with their coach asking for parents' forgiveness. The new rescue plan bc's jangman, starting us off tonight. Reporter: The threat of heavy rain has long been rooming.t it seems weather may be ready to break over T cave, where those 12 boys and their soccer coach have trapped for more than two water still up to the necks divers bnging precious supplies, including air tanks, through the flaters that still block the boys' escape when the boys went into the cave it was dry, but it was like this that caused it to flood so quickly. The rain has now come again, and thisld really jeopardize the rescue. Diver claiming the water is still too high, that mission to extract the boys could soon begin,ording to an inal report obtained by ABC news. Guided by ropes Thai Navy S.L.S would go tgh the maze of fld passagewand narrow tunnels to get to the and then usine buddy system take them out.it's dangerous. The boys are weak and experienceswimmers. And the death ohe former Thai S.E.A.L. Highlighted the risk. Otoptions being id authorities continue an attempt to drill from the mountain I the cave tdrr out and feed air to the team in an effort Tep them from hg to swim out. But this takes tthe boys may not have. Might take a day or two days. And to drill probably expect about five days or says. Eporter: While they wait in the darkness, letters toir fa keep hope alive. And a 13-year-old sharing with his pas, "I'm safe I'm doing fine. The air is a litcold. But don't worry. Don't forget to set up my birthday party thcoach also sending a note to the families of toy "I prose I will care for the kids Ast as possible. I want to say thanks for all the support and I want to apologize to parents." That apology coming in that letter there. James jousive. Tonight, you're seeing something new oue the cave? Reporter: That's right, Tom. Soins very difre here tonight. You can see new grcovers ide the cave entrance, there are police patrog for the T time and they have penned off the press. It's impossible to know WHA this means it like a new sense of urgency here tonight. Tom. J Longman wh that increased activity out there tot.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.