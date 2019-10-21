Auto body shop goes up in flames in Philadelphia

More
Firefighters were forced to keep their distance from the inferno while hundreds of students were evacuated at a nearby school as a precaution.
0:11 | 10/21/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Auto body shop goes up in flames in Philadelphia

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:11","description":"Firefighters were forced to keep their distance from the inferno while hundreds of students were evacuated at a nearby school as a precaution.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"66429301","title":"Auto body shop goes up in flames in Philadelphia","url":"/WNT/video/auto-body-shop-flames-philadelphia-66429301"}