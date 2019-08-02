Now Playing: Suspect describes killing childhood friend in alleged confession tape

Now Playing: Second woman accuser comes forward against VA Lt. Governor

Now Playing: The latest on missing Kelsey Berreth

Now Playing: Man rescued after mayday crash near Miami

Now Playing: House Democrats grill Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker

Now Playing: Automakers recall a combined 1.7 million cars with Takata airbags

Now Playing: Baltimore high school staff member shot in school

Now Playing: Virginia officials under fire for black face photos

Now Playing: Acting attorney general's fiery hearing

Now Playing: Inmate falls through ceiling in failed escape attempt

Now Playing: Amazon founder alleging blackmail and extortion by National Enquirer parent company

Now Playing: State attorney to seek death penalty against bank mass shooting suspect

Now Playing: US border officer shoots driver attempting to cross into Mexico, authorities say

Now Playing: Jeff Bezos accuses National Enquirer of extortion

Now Playing: Staff member shot at high school, adult suspect in custody: Officials

Now Playing: Woman pleads guilty to moving missing mom Kelsey Berreth's phone

Now Playing: What investigators learned after exhuming body of Stacey Castor's first husband

Now Playing: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos says National Enquirer tried to extort him

Now Playing: Landscaper helps ground hot air balloon