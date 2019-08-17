Transcript for Autopsy results of Jeffrey Epstein revealed

Our thanks to you tonight. Next it can investigation of Jeffery Epstein, the accused sex trafficker stunning the world, taking his own life in a Manhattan jail cell. The official autopsy results just announced by the medical examiner and what his legal team is vowing tonight. Here's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Tonight Jeffrey Epstein's attorneys questioning whether his death was a suicide, saying they are not satisfied with the ruling. They claim, it is indisputable that the authorities violated their own protocols, and that they plan to conduct their own investigation and will even pursue, quote, legal action to view the pivotal videos -- if they exist as they should -- of the area proximate to Mr. Epstein's cell. Sources tell ABC news that Epstein, who was awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges, hanged himself with a bed sheet. His accusers vowing to get justice. While I am angry that Mr. Epstein's death means he'll never personally answer to me in a court of law, my resolve is pursue justice has only strengthened. Reporter: Tonight new details emerging about his final days in prison. According to "The New York Times," Epstein tried to protect himself from other inmates by transferring money into their commissary accounts. He reportedly paid his lawyers to visit the jail for as many as 12 hours a day, giving him the right to see them in a private meeting room. "The times" also reporting he seldom bathed. His hair and beard were unkempt. These details coming out as the investigation into Epstein's allegations intensify, with authorities searching his properties in the caribbean and New Mexico, looking for evidence that others may have conspired with him. Jeffrey Epstein and his network of enablers stole from me. Stephanie Ramos joining us there have been more cases filed in the court with those accusers, attempting to go after potential coconspirators. Exactly right. Two women are suing his estate. This is in addition to the lawsuit filed by his long time friend Ghislaine Maxwell who's also accused of recruiting for him. Maxwell denies wrong doing.

