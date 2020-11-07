Transcript for Autopsy shows police shot California man in the back

Now to a deadly police shooting facing scrutiny in Los Angeles county. After weeks of pressure, the coroner releasing an autopsy that confirms the 18-year-old was shot five times in the back. Tonight, what we know about the case, and why his family says he didn't have to die. Here's ABC's zohreen shah. What do we want? Justice! Reporter: Tonight, protesters demanding answers about the death of 18-year-old Andres Guardado at the hands of a Los Angeles sheriff's deputy. Overnight the Los Angeles coroner defying the sheriff's department, releasing a report matching the Guardado family's independent autopsy, confirming that he was fatally shot in the back five times. The coroner saying of the report, "The public demands and has a right to see." The sheriff's department saying the autopsy release may jeopardize the investigation. The incident started just before 6:00 P.M. June 18th in garden, where according to family members, Guardado was working as a security officer at this auto body shop. According to the sheriff, the officers were on patrol when Guardado allegedly looked at the officers, produced a handgun, and then ran. The two officers chased him down this driveway, shouting for him to stop. The sheriff's department says Guardado initially complied, dropping the gun and moving to the ground. But as deputy Miguel Vega approached Guardado, they say he reached for the gun and that's when they say Vega shot him five times. He was a good kid. It's not fair what they did to my nephew. Reporter: Vega's lawyer releasing a statement saying in part, "He went to work that night to protect the citizens of Compton. He regrets the event that evening resulted in a loss of life." Vega's attorney says he will speak to investigators on Monday. One thing that will not exist in this case, though, are body cameras. L.A. Sheriff's department, the nation's largest, does not issue them. They say they will start in October. Tom? Zohreen shah at this demonstration tonight, all right, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.