Avalanche warnings after another snow slide in Utah

In Millcreek Canyon, Utah, four people died and four survived during an avalanche over the weekend. Ski patrol said that every second in an avalanche is critical for chances of survival.
1:30 | 02/09/21

Avalanche warnings after another snow slide in Utah

