'Avengers: Endgame' smashes in box office debut

The instant blockbuster could make more than $1 billion in ticket sales in its opening days, with nearly $300 million in North America alone.
0:16 | 04/26/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Avengers: Endgame' smashes in box office debut
And avengers and games smashing global box office records in its debut the instant blockbuster could make an unprecedented. One billion dollars in its opening days it's expected to earn nearly 300 million dollars North America just this weekend where to point it wouldn't 600 feet.

