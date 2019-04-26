Baby sleeper rocker recall

Georgia-based Kids II inclined sleepers are being recalled after at least five infant deaths were reported, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Friday.
0:15 | 04/26/19

And a new consumer alert tonight kids chew recalling nearly 700000. Rocking sleepers after reports of five infant deaths. Babies rolling from on to their backs from their stomachs Fisher Price issuing a similar recall for its rock in place we beeper nearly two weeks ago.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

