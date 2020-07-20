Backlash brews over NFL pandemic safety protocols

More
Some of the league’s biggest stars are speaking out over the lack of guidance or direction on how to stay safe.
1:14 | 07/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Backlash brews over NFL pandemic safety protocols

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:14","description":"Some of the league’s biggest stars are speaking out over the lack of guidance or direction on how to stay safe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71870785","title":"Backlash brews over NFL pandemic safety protocols","url":"/WNT/video/backlash-brews-nfl-pandemic-safety-protocols-71870785"}