Transcript for Bahamas says 2,500 missing after Hurricane Dorian strike

evening, the stunning new authorities now say 2,500 people are missing. 2,500. And after those images we showed you last night here, what it was like inside a home, a family trapped in that cat 5 hurricane, you can understand why that number of missing is now staggering. ABC's Marcus Moore there again tonight. Reporter: We saw the images. That storm surge pounding so many homes. Nine people helpless inside this one in abaco, watching the windows break. The category 5 winds blowing through the living room. And when the eye passed over, this group made their escape inside this car. But the fear tonight is that so many did not. Some possibly swept out to sea. The bahamian government tonight declaring 02,500 missing after hurricane Dorian obliterated parts of the Bahamas. Government officials now cross checking those names against lists of those who evacuated or went to shelters, as they try to determine how many lives were lost in this historic storm. We were there today with the Fairfax county search and rescue team, checking neighbors in abaco, and that's where we met Micheline, cooking inside an abandoned school. Her home destroyed. She told us she lost four friends, and plans to live here as long as she's allowed. It's unclear how long the search and rescue teams will be on the island, but the team we traveled with today says they plan on staying until the job is done. David? Marcus Moore tonight. Marcus, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.