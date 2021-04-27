Bakery donates all weekend sales to help Ukraine

At Laika Cheesecakes and Espresso in Alamo Heights, Texas, co-owner Anna Afanasieva is from Ukraine and has raised more than $110,000 in donations to help her country.

