Transcript for Battle rages on Capitol Hill over stimulus package

Staying in Washington now to the tense negotiations on capitol hill after emergency benefits for some 30 million unemployed Americans expired. Another round of meetings today, but there's still no deal and tonight we are hearing from Americans in desperate need of that help. Here's ABC's Andrew dymburt. Reporter: Tonight, millions of unemployed Americans anxiously waiting for congress to act on another round of coronavirus stimulus. You have an obligation to the American people to not just leave us out to dry, to fend for ourselves. Reporter: Both Justin scirarrota and his pregnant wife were laid off, unsure how to get by without those $600 weekly federal checks. We're going to have to start choosing what's going to get paid, what's not going to get paid. Reporter: Democrats and administration officials leaving capitol hill today with no deal. There were things that we clearly agreed on today. I want to be clear -- there's still a lot of open issues. This is not a usual discussion. Because the urgency is so great. Millions are on the verge of eviction. Reporter: Lynette hale is one of them, packing up her Colorado home where she ran a day care. It's the first of the month, and with no kids coming in, she can't make the rent. What are you going to do? I don't know. Reporter: Do you have a place to go? No. I am looking at a one-bedroom apartment. But still I have to have money to pay the rent. Reporter: More congressional meetings are expected tomorrow, but even if congress comes to an agreement here some time soon, it could still take several weeks for benefits to kick back in, benefits millions of Americans had already been relying on. Tom? Andrew dymburt with painful realities for so many out there. Andrew, thank you.

