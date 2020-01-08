Transcript for Battle over school tuition pricing begins

Back now with the battle over tuition as more universities move online over coronavirus concerns. Reporter: Tonight, the move to online college study made necessary by covid-19 sparking a backlash over the tuition bill. More than 1,000 petitions demand discounts for the coming school year while families are suing for refunds on fees charged this spring. We started filing this lawsuits in April. We filed additional lawsuits within the past week, and we will file more as, you know, they merit being filed. Reporter: Some schools are discounting. Princeton university and Georgetown moat charging normally over $50,000 are over 10% off. But others proceeding with planned increases, including the university of Michigan, Syracuse and nyu. These schools also plan to offer more financial aid. I'm pretty upset by everything that's happened. Reporter: Henry descheser just deferred starting at the university of Colorado, which Z not discount out of state constitution at $36,000 a year, though reductions were given on residential and other fees. Taking classes through a screen is not my idea of college. Reporter: For most colleges addressing covid continues to be a moving and costly target. Some can afford discounts more easily than others. Now they face the possibility of more students deferring, one estimate suggesting 15% of incoming students this fall may change their plans in part because the bill is too high. Tom? Thank you.

