-
Now Playing: Alabama sheriff shot, killed at convenience store
-
Now Playing: Cop arrested for body slamming teen with special needs
-
Now Playing: Michael Bloomberg kicks off campaign in Virginia
-
Now Playing: Adam Schiff announces impeachment report will be released shortly
-
Now Playing: Beloved Alabama sheriff killed in line of duty
-
Now Playing: Trio of storms snarling holiday travel across the country
-
Now Playing: Bloomberg in 2020 race, impeachment battle, Ginsburg returns and Navy secretary fired
-
Now Playing: Woman's body found in back seat of burning car
-
Now Playing: Michael Bloomberg officially enters presidential race
-
Now Playing: Navy secretary Richard Spencer fired
-
Now Playing: Impeachment showdown continues for Trump after public hearings
-
Now Playing: LVMH to buy Tiffany for $16.2 billion
-
Now Playing: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg back in Supreme Court, Adnan Syed case review denied
-
Now Playing: Firefighters rescue woman and 2 dogs
-
Now Playing: Live demo warns of holiday hazards
-
Now Playing: Sen. Lindsey Graham dismisses combat veteran
-
Now Playing: Florida woman calls 911 to report dead body
-
Now Playing: Michael Bloomberg officially launches presidential campaign
-
Now Playing: Navy secretary fired after handling of Navy SEAL case
-
Now Playing: Michael Bloomberg enters 2020 presidential race