Beloved Alabama sheriff killed in line of duty

More
William Chase Johnson, 18, the son of a sheriff’s deputy, has been arrested in the shooting death of Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams.
1:16 | 11/26/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Beloved Alabama sheriff killed in line of duty

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:16","description":"William Chase Johnson, 18, the son of a sheriff’s deputy, has been arrested in the shooting death of Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67303560","title":"Beloved Alabama sheriff killed in line of duty","url":"/WNT/video/beloved-alabama-sheriff-killed-line-duty-67303560"}