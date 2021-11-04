Beloved cafeteria worker becomes US citizen

Students and faculty at Prairie Vale Elementary School in Edmond, Oklahoma, cheered on Yanet Lopez, originally from Cuba, after she passed her U.S. citizenship test.
1:44 | 04/11/21

Transcript for Beloved cafeteria worker becomes US citizen

