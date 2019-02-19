Now Playing: Who is Bernie Sanders?

Now Playing: Keith Ellison on Bernie Sanders' 2020 presidential bid

Now Playing: Bernie Sanders joins the 2020 presidential race

Now Playing: New report on alleged attempt by Trump to influence investigators

Now Playing: Trump's national emergency faces legal pushback

Now Playing: Minnesota attorney general talks about suing to block Trump from building border wall

Now Playing: Biden: 'It's time to restore America's soul'

Now Playing: Michael Cohen's lawyer says Trump uses mafia-like tactics against his client

Now Playing: Andrew McCabe on his criticisms of former Attorney General Jeff Sessions

Now Playing: Andrew McCabe says he was 'absolutely not' a leaker to The New York Times

Now Playing: Andrew McCabe on President Trump's relationship with Russia

Now Playing: Bernie Sanders announces 2020 run

Now Playing: 16 states sue to block Trump's border wall emergency

Now Playing: Bernie Sanders announces 2020 presidential run

Now Playing: Virginia official accuser demands a public hearing

Now Playing: Deputy AG plans to leave in mid-March: Official

Now Playing: 16 states sue to stop Trump's use of power to build the wall

Now Playing: Bernie Sanders announces 2020 presidential run

Now Playing: Legendary Brooklyn Dodgers pitcher dies at 92