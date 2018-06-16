Transcript for Best deals for Father's Day gifts

dads. Tomorrow is father's day and there is a rush to find the perfect gift at E perfect price. Here is Rebecca Jarvis. Reporter: Tonight, it's the time to celebrate dad and shop for deals. Retailers across the country rolling out special father's day discounts on everything from last minute gifts to bargains for the whole family. Some of the best dealyou will see are home improvement stores, department stores and furniture stores, discounts 40% to 70% off. Reporter: Dick's sporting goods, 20% off one item and $20 in gift cards when you spend 100 and as much as half off government equipment like this 13-piece set. Now $150, down from $300. Best Buy, discounts on electronics and apple Devis. This apple watch. Target, a $300 gift card with this purchase of a Samsung galaxy s-9 and Macy's, extra 25% off with promo code dad. One thing to skip are TVs and other big ticket items like appliances. The deals are getter come black Friday. If you're on the market for a grill, it pays off to wait until the end of summer. Tom? The promo code, easy to remember, dad. Thanks. When we come back a one-time

