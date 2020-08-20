Transcript for Biden to accept nomination for president at 4th day of DNC

All of this comes as Joe Biden prepared to accept his party's nomination for the president tonight. He will make the case for the white house tonight himself, and tonight, what we've learned so far about what Biden will say. The president is in Pennsylvania, Biden's home state, and by design. ABC's Mary Bruce on the convention again tonight. Reporter: Tonight, Joe Biden just hours away from giving the most important political speech of his life. Our cameras spotting him checking out the stage. Biden has been trying to give this speech for more than 30 years, through three runs at the white house. It will be a surreal scene. Speaking before a virtually empty room, Biden is expected to highlight his own personal story of loss and resilience. His campaign highlighting his work on behalf of American families. It matters that you have in our mind the family that you're trying to reach, the neighborhood you're trying to reach, the people whose lives are affected by what you do. Reporter: Democrats have spent the last three days arguing the president is threatening American democracy and undermining this election. They're hoping to make it as hard as possible for you to vote and to convince you that your vote does not matter. Do not let them take away your power. Do not let them take away your democracy. Reporter: Hillary Clinton presenting herself as a cautionary tale, warning Democrats not to take anything for granted. Joe and kamala can win by 3 million more votes and still lose. Take it from me. So we need numbers overwhelming so trump can't sneak or steal his way to victory. Reporter: Biden answer running mate says she's ready for the fight. I fought transnational criminal organizations, fought the biggest banks and helped take down one of the biggest for-profit colleges. I know a predator when I see one. Reporter: President trump today counterprograming in Pennsylvania, stopping for pizza -- They supposedly have the best pizza. Reporter: He didn't wear a mask, though Pennsylvania health authorities say they should be worn in restaurants. Earlier he ripped into his rival at a rally just outside of Biden's hometown of Scranton. I think you people know it better than I do. He left. He abandoned Pennsylvania. He abandoned Scranton. He was here for a short period of time. Let's get to Mary Bruce with us from Wilmington, Delaware again tonight. You're learning that even today Biden was putting finishing touches on his speech tonight? Reporter: Yes, but in many ways Joe Biden has been preparing for this speech his entire career. While the pandemic largely forced him to campaign behind closed doors, tonight here Joe Biden will step before cameras and the nation, his best chance to make his case against president trump and for his vision for the future. David? Mary Bruce with us again tonight. Thank you. We'll see you shortly. I hope you'll join George, Lindsey, and me for the final night of the convention. 10:00 P.M. Eastern right here on the network. And the first joint interview with the former vice president Joe Biden and senator kamala Harris, robin Roberts and I will be conducting the first interviews. The exclusive one-hour special Sunday night, 8:00 P.M. Eastern right here.

