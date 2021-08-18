Transcript for Biden administration prepares booster shot rollout

Now to the major news back here at home tonight. The white house announcing plans to roll out a third shot now, a booster shot for all Americans 18 and older, starting September 20th. The CDC tonight pointing to three new studies and what they saw that concerned them. Here's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Tonight, the Biden administration says there will be a third covid vaccine, a booster shot, for all fully vaccinated adults in the U.S. Starting September 20th. The CDC planning to recommend booster shots for adults eight months after their get a second dose of the pfizer or modern vaccine. We are planning for Americans to receive booster shots, starting next month, to maximize vaccine-induced protection. Our plan is to protect the American people and to stay ahead of this virus. Reporter: Pending fda approval, the shots will be offered for free and given out to those 18 and over. The recommendation comes as the CDC releases new data showing reduced protection against mild and moderate covid illness in vaccinated adults over time. And new studies showing a decrease in the vaccine's efficacy against the delta variant. We are concerned that this pattern of decline we are seeing will continue in the months ahead, which could lead to reduced protection against severe disease, hospitalization and death. Reporter: The CDC also finding that getting a booster mrna shot dramatically increases the number of antibodies, strengthening once's protection against the virus. The increase with the boost is really quick striking. The booster mrna immunization increases antibodies by at least ten-fold. Reporter: As the delta variant takes fold, president Biden warning legal action and announcing a vaccine mandate for nursing home staff or risk losing federal funding. Cases among residents jumping from 319 in June to nearly 2,700 in early August. These steps are all about keeping people safe. Reporter: Across the U.S., more than 91,000 patients now admitted with covid. Our Trevor Ault visiting a baton Rouge general hospital where they're now seeing more covid patients than at any other time during the pandemic. Jessica cooper has been an the hospital for 12 days fighting covid. She was going to get vaccinated after an upcoming surgery. She says her 11-year-old daughter gave her the strength to fight. I started typing a text message to her, that way, if something happened and I didn't make it, she knew I loved her. And so let's get right back to Stephanie with us again tonight. And Steph, how will getting this booster shot work? Reporter: Well, David, the Biden administration says that the U.S. Will have enough vaccine supply for these boosters. They say that if you are about eight months out from your shot, you will be eligible next month, with health care workers, residents in long-term care facilities and seniors who received their shot early on, likely going first. All right, Stephanie Ramos, thank you. And as you heard Stephanie

