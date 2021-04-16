Transcript for Biden backtracks on admitting more refugees

Back here at home, outrage from some Democrats tonight after president Biden appeared to walk back a key promise on allowing refugees into the U.S. The administration deciding not to lift former president trump's cap on refugees. Then late this afternoon what appears to be another shift. Here's ABC white house correspondent Mary Bruce tonight. Reporter: Abandoning a key promise, the Biden administration today announced for now, it's keeping in place former president trump's policy, capping the number of refugees allowed to enter the U.S. Each year at 15,000, an historically low number. Biden backtracking after he vowed to admit 62,500 refugees. Come with me around the world, and see people piled up in camps. Kids dying, no way out. Refugees fleeing from persecution. We, the United States, used to do our part. Reporter: The white house today admitting the surge of migrants crossing the Mexican border was a factor in this decision. The pushback, swift and fierce. The international rescue committee labeling the move deeply disturbing, noting over-35,000 refugees have already been vetted and cleared for arrival and over 100,000 are in the pipeline. Late today under fire, the white house backing down, saying next month the president will increase number of refugees admitted, but they concede Biden's promise to admit more than 62,000 is "Unlikely." Mary Bruce with us from the white house. President Biden also meeting late today with the prime minster of Japan. We gather discussing, among other things, the threat from we note tonight the president is also dealing with escalating tensions with Russia, a response from Russia tonight? Reporter: David, just yesterday Biden imposed new sanctions on Russia, and Russia today retaliated, expelling ten U.S. Diplomats. President Biden says he has no interest in getting into an escalation with Russia. In fact he's still hoping he and Putin can meet face-to-face late they are summer. Mary Bruce with us from the white house. Thank you, Mary.

