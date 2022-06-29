Biden blasts Supreme Court for 'outrageous behavior' on abortion decision

President Joe Biden blasted the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, calling it “outrageous behavior” while on a diplomatic visit to Spain.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live