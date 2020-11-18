-
Now Playing: How Biden would overhaul Trump’s immigration policies
-
Now Playing: New defense secretary moves to withdraw troops, raising concerns
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 testing lines grow across US before the holidays
-
Now Playing: Did Lindsey Graham suggest legal ballots be tossed?
-
Now Playing: President-elect Biden sends warning to President Trump as transition stalls
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: States tighten COVID-19 restrictions as cases rise
-
Now Playing: Doctor in Pfizer trial talks distribution of COVID vaccine
-
Now Playing: Lawmakers clash over mask use on Senate floor
-
Now Playing: Trump persuaded against military action against Iran
-
Now Playing: President-elect Biden slams Trump's handling of transition
-
Now Playing: Senior advisers talked Trump out of striking Iran
-
Now Playing: Trump’s refusal to concede perpetuates unfounded belief that election was rigged
-
Now Playing: Trump administration takes steps to auction drilling rights in the Arctic
-
Now Playing: Trump’s election fraud cases failing in court, still no evidence
-
Now Playing: Biden warns transition delay could affect COVID-19 vaccine distribution
-
Now Playing: New COVID-19 restrictions announced across the US
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Moderna says its vaccine appears to be 95% effective
-
Now Playing: Ruby Bridges reacts to Kamala Harris' win and discusses new book 'This Is Your Time'