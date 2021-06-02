Biden calls for action on COVID-19 relief, with or without GOP support

The House voted Friday on advancing President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 relief bill after the Senate approved it overnight, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote.
2:49 | 02/06/21

