Transcript for Biden campaign wishes President Trump a speedy recovery

We do move on to the unprecedented new phase in the race for 2020. With just one month until Americans vote, at the same time Joe Biden's team saying the democratic nominee hopes to proceed with the next debate with proper safety precautions in place. Including this week's vice presidential debate, where the candidates will be separated by 12 feet. Here's Andrew dymburt. Reporter: Tonight, the Biden campaign wishing the president a speedy recovery and hoping the second showdown between the candidates goes on as scheduled. We hope that he is well and able to debate. If he is, Joe Biden will certainly be there. Reporter: With just 30 days to go until election day, the president's diagnosis has thrust the campaign into turmoil. Joe Biden and his wife Jill were both tested today after reporting negative tests Friday. Biden's last contact with the president, Tuesday's debate stage in Cleveland. And now it's time for their running mates to face off. Ahead of Wednesday's vice presidential debate, senator kamala Harris says she's prepared for a barrage of lies. I guess the biggest thing, just to be candid with you, is to be prepared for what is, I think, very likely to be a series of untruths. Reporter: And vice president Mike pence has said he's ready to take on the former prosecutor. I think she is a skilled debater. But I can't wait to get to salt Lake City and be on the stage with her. Reporter: Sources tell ABC news they will be seated and spaced 12 feet apart, after the Biden campaign requested more space. After the debate, pence, who tested negative today, will hold an in-person make America great again event in Arizona, expecting a large crowd with limited or no social distancing. But questions mount about his potential exposure to the president and when the president may have been contagious. We know he was in the oval office with the president on Tuesday. The white house insists pence wasn't near the president after he tested positive. President trump tweeted a message of thanks to his supporters who gathered outside of Walter reed medical center this weekend. They've been out here for a long time. They have trump flags, and they love our country. Reporter: And his campaign is doing what they can to move forward with the candidate out of commission. He was getting back on his feet, and cracking jokes and asking questions about the campaign. Reporter: Planning virtual and in-person campaign events, calling this latest push operation Maga. And already some trump staffers and surrogates in Iowa were seen not wearing masks on the first leg of their team trump bus tour. Biden took his message to voters virtually this weekend, and he's pulling all negative ads. I don't want to be attacking the president and the first lady. Reporter: But staying strong on his message -- masks save lives. This is not about freedom. It's about patriotism. Andrew joining us now. Another major issue in the campaign, the supreme court. And the covid outbreak in the white house could complicate the senate's race to confirm Amy coney Barrett before the election? Reporter: Republicans say their timeline is still but they're hanging on to a razor-thin majority. But two GOP senators have said they do not support moving forward with a vote before the and two other Republican senators in the judicial committee have tested positive. If they're not healthy in time for that vote, that could jeopardize the entire timeline. Tom?

