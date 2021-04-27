Biden condemns Trump’s actions on anniversary of Jan. 6 attack

President Joe Biden delivered a forceful speech on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, when supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol ​to try to overturn the election.

