Biden extends support for Ukraine in UN speech

President Joe Biden on Tuesday issued a defense of American leadership abroad and reiterated U.S. support for Ukraine during a high-profile speech at the United Nations.

September 19, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live