Transcript for Biden hits the road to sell his massive recovery plan

And now to president Biden marking his first 100 days in office. One day after delivering his first address to a joint session of congress, the president took his message to Georgia today, meeting with former president Carter and his wife rosalynn. Republicans are already pushing back against the president's agenda and its more than $4 trillion price tag. Here's ABC's senior white house correspondent Mary Bruce. Reporter: On his 100th day in office, president Biden today heading out to sell his massive recovery plan. Stopping as he left the white house to pick up a flower for the first lady. Biden traveling to Georgia, the state that handed him a democratic majority in congress. Madam speaker, the president of the United States. Reporter: As the country turns a corner on the pandemic, the president is trying to build on that momentum. Pushing sweeping changes that would transform the economy and expand the role of the federal We also need to make a once in a generation investment in our families and our dhirn. Reporter: He's calling for more than $4 trillion in new spending. Proposing a massive child care and education plan, including universal pre-k, tuition free community college and paid family leave. He is also urging congress to pass his infrastructure bill, arguing it will create millions of jobs. The Americans jobs plan is a blue collar blueprint to build America. Reporter: And he's turning to vice president kamala Harris to help get it done. Harris last night making history. Madam speaker, madam vice president -- no president has ever said those words from this podium, no president has ever said those words. And it's about time. Reporter: Republicans cheered that moment but little else, especially not Biden's plan to raise taxes on the most wealthy Americans. He could have done his speech in about 30 seconds. He could have walked up and said, I'm president Biden, thank you for watching, here's my message. I want all of you to send every bit of your money and freedom to Washington. Mary Bruce joins us now from the white house. And Mary, the president says he wants to work with Republicans but he's only willing to wait so long. Reporter: Linsey, the president said he's willing to work with Republicans to a point. Stressing, quote, doing nothing is not an option. But going it alone and getting all Democrats onboard is not a given, either. Linsey? Mary, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.