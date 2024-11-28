Biden says he hopes Trump ‘rethinks’ tariff plan

ABC News’ Jay O’Brien reports on President Joe Biden’s comments on his successor’s plan to impose 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada, saying he hopes he “rethinks” it and that it’s “counterproductive.”

November 28, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live