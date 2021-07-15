Transcript for Biden hosts German Chancellor Angela Merkel at White House

Meanwhile, at the white house tonight, president Biden is hosting German chancellor Angela Merkel. Just before we came on the air, in fact, the two leaders taking questions. Questions on their disagreement over a new Russian pipeline through Germany. But their long-standing relationship also on full display. And tonight, the dinner now planned. Former sectarians of state Hillary Clinton and Colin Powell expected to attend. Rachel Scott at the white house. Reporter: Biden white house. Today, it's been my great honor, and I mean, that to welcome a dear friend back to the white house. Reporter: This is Merkel's final year as chancellor. She's met with four American presidents. As a matter of fact, she knows the oval office as well as I do. Reporter: But there are flash points. Biden is opposed to Germany's deal with Russia to build a massive gas pipeline connecting the two countries. The concern, it would embolden Russian president Vladimir Putin. My view has been known for some time. Good friends can disagree. Reporter: Merkel was diplomatic when asked how Biden compares to Donald Trump. Saying Germany also has a vested interest in talking with American presidents, adding today was a very friendly exchange. All right, Rachel Scott at the white house. She was also helping to take those questions, deliver them to both leaders and Rachel, the president hosting a dinner now for chancellor Merkel at the white house tonight? Reporter: Yes, David, and chancellor Merkel has a long history of leaders on both sides of the aisle. Tonight, former Republican secretary of state Colin Powell is expected to attend. As well as Hillary Clinton. The president also making it a point to invite the top Republican leaders in congress, Mitch Mcconnell and Kevin Mccarthy expected to be there, as well. Rachel Scott, thank you.

