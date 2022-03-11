Biden, NATO says 'no-fly' zone in Ukraine is not an option

The White House and NATO allies said that besides the risk of being drawn into a war with Moscow, a "no-fly" zone may not be effective because Ukraine is being hit mostly by ground-based rocket fire.

