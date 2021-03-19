Biden reaches goal of 100 million vaccine shots

President Joe Biden urged Americans to not let their guard down, despite reaching the nationwide vaccination goal. Health officials are warning of a possible “fourth wave” of the virus.
4:11 | 03/19/21

