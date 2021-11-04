Transcript for Biden, Republicans hope to negotiate on $2 trillion infrastructure plan

Tonight, the white house is pushing ahead with president Biden's massive infrastructure plan. But the president is signaling there is room for compromise in his infrastructure plan. Some Republicans say they could support a smaller plan. But can they strike a deal? Here's Maryalice parks. Reporter: Tonight, the white house setting the table for negotiations on president Biden's nearly $2 trillion infrastructure plan. The president wants to negotiate with Republicans, and he wants to see a common vision for the future. Reporter: He'll be meeting with senators from both parties this week. And some Republicans say there's room for compromise, but they are unwilling to do away with all of the corporate tax cuts that president Biden is pitching to help pay for it. We're willing to negotiate a much smaller package. Reporter: One of the president's closest confidants this week suggesting a smaller deal could be coming. Several fairly seasoned senior Republicans have surprised me by saying they'd be willing to vote for something up to $1 trillion. Reporter: The bill now calls for $240 billion to fix the nation's roads, rail, airports, and aging bridges. By some estimates, more than 40% are more than 50 years old. This local business leader in Kentucky telling our Mary Bruce it's time for that investment. We've gone through multiple presidents, multiple governors of both parties, and they've been unable to get this done. We're hoping that some transportation solutions are on their way for the country. Reporter: While the white house says they want the bill to be bipartisan, the reality is, they don't seem to have all Democrats onboard. Joe Manchin says he's against the proposed corporate tax rate. And his vote alone could be enough to sink this deal. Linsey? Maryalice, thank you. And in Maryland, landmark police reform legislation is now

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.