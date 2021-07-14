Biden responds to Texas GOP push to pass new voting limits

More
President Joe Biden said that Republican efforts to limit ballot access across the country is a “21st century Jim Crow assault.”
3:38 | 07/14/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden responds to Texas GOP push to pass new voting limits

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:38","description":"President Joe Biden said that Republican efforts to limit ballot access across the country is a “21st century Jim Crow assault.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78829061","title":"Biden responds to Texas GOP push to pass new voting limits","url":"/WNT/video/biden-responds-texas-gop-push-pass-voting-limits-78829061"}