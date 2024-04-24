Biden signs $95 billion aid package: 'It makes the US and world safer'

The U.S. will begin sending military equipment to Ukraine after passage of a long-stalled foreign aid package.

April 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live