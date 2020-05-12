-
Now Playing: Biden to keep Fauci as top medical adviser
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown - President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks on final 2020 jobs report
-
Now Playing: President-elect Joe Biden talks jobs, COVID-19 relief bill
-
Now Playing: November jobs report shows slowed growth
-
Now Playing: Takeaways from Biden-Harris sit-down
-
Now Playing: Will Trump’s Georgia visit help or hurt GOP?
-
Now Playing: A month after election, Trump continues to challenge votes despite clear Biden win
-
Now Playing: How to make polls better | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast
-
Now Playing: Who's the most chaotic fictional football coach? | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, December 3, 2020
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Dec. 3, 2020
-
Now Playing: President Trump’s final acts
-
Now Playing: Trump lashes out at attorney general, doubles down on false election fraud claims
-
Now Playing: How far does the president’s pardon power go?
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown – COVID-19 kills over 2,800 Americans in one day
-
Now Playing: Jon Ossoff on David Perdue: ‘A betrayal of the public trust’
-
Now Playing: Mary Trump says it’s ‘impossible’ for Donald Trump ‘to believe that he lost’
-
Now Playing: Attorney General William Barr's job in jeopardy
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, December 2, 2020