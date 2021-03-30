Transcript for Biden's massively ambitious and expensive infrastructure plan

Meantime, president Biden making news tonight, set to announce a sweeping new infrastructure plan to rebuild roads and bridges across this country and to build stronger internet service for rural America, among other things. Potentially creating millions of jobs, paying for it by proposing to raise taxes on the wealthiest Americans and on corporations. But he will face a fight. And here's our senior white house correspondent Mary Bruce tonight. Reporter: President Biden's new jobs and infrastructure plan is massively ambitious and expensive. The price tag, expected to range between $2 to $3 trillion. The goal, to jolt the economy, by rebuilding the nation's roads, rails and bridges. But Biden wants to go well beyond that, calling for investments in broadband access, electric systems and manufacturing. By one estimate, it could create 2.3 million jobs by 2024. To pay for it all? New tax hikes. The white house today saying the president has a plan to pay for every dollar. He is proposing a way to pay for his proposals over time. Reporter: Biden says he'll raise taxes on large corporations and the most wealthy. But promises no one making less than $400,000 a year will see their taxes go up. Also on the table, raising the corporate rate from 21% to 28%. And imposing new penalties on corporations that move jobs overseas. But Mary, you and I know the same reality, a 50/50 senate and the president expected to face resistance from Republicans on this. Reporter: He absolutely is, David. Republicans are already pushing back against any attempt to raise taxes. But even some Democrats are voicing concerns about this the bottom line tonight, Washington is gearing up for a bruising fight. David? Mary Bruce live at the white house. Thank you, Mary.

