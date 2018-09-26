Bill Cosby behind bars

More
The inside details of the new PA maximum security prison that will be holding Cosby -- new inmate, NN7687.
0:23 | 09/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bill Cosby behind bars

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58107822,"title":"Bill Cosby behind bars","duration":"0:23","description":"The inside details of the new PA maximum security prison that will be holding Cosby -- new inmate, NN7687.","url":"/WNT/video/bill-cosby-bars-58107822","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.