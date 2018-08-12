Bizarre teacher forcibly cuts students hair while singing the national anthem

In California, chemistry teacher Margaret Gieszinger is caught on camera cutting her students hair while singing the national anthem and has been arrested for alleged child endangerment.
1:27 | 12/08/18

