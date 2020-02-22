Black bear roams through streets of California town

More
An elderly black bear, weighing 400 pounds, was first spotted near an elementary school before roaming through streets and yards in Monrovia, California.
0:15 | 02/22/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Black bear roams through streets of California town

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:15","description":"An elderly black bear, weighing 400 pounds, was first spotted near an elementary school before roaming through streets and yards in Monrovia, California.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69135193","title":"Black bear roams through streets of California town","url":"/WNT/video/black-bear-roams-streets-california-town-69135193"}