Transcript for First black Major League Baseball manager Frank Robinson dies

Finally tonight, America strong. Celebrating legendary hall of famer frank Robinson, major league baseball's first African-American manager, and one of the game's greatest stars. Line drive to left field. Way back -- it is gone! Probably one of the top five toughest players that I've ever been around. This guy was not only a great player, he was a hard player, boy. He was as tough as nails. Reporter: Frank Robinson was one of baseball's most celebrated and most intimidating hitters. Starting with the reds in 1956, he was rookie of the year. He was the best that I have ever seen at knowing what the pitcher was throwing. Frank could take his hat off, put it in front of his face and look through one of those little holes in his hat and I asked him one time, what you are doing? And he said, I'm watching the pitcher. Reporter: Then Robinson's first year with the Orioles, 1966, would help cement his place as one of the greatest baseball players of all time. He won baseball's triple crown, leading the league with 49 homers. Earning the American league MVP award and leading the Orioles to their first world series title. Robinson, the right-hand batter. Long drive to left field. Way back, way back. Kiss it goodbye. Homerun. Reporter: He would later make history as a manager. No African-American had ever managed in the major leagues. Leading the Cleveland Indians starting in 1975. Everywhere I went it was, how's it feel to be the first black manager? I just wanted to be looked up on and thought of as a major league manager. People made sacrifices for me, coming along, so, I wanted to give something back and the day that I feel like I have nothing to give, or nothing to offer baseball, that's when I will then fade off into the sunset. A true legend. Robinson was 83. Our thanks to ESPN as we look back today. I'm David Muir. Good night. Night.

