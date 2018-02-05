Black men arrested at Starbucks settle with the company More They reached a deal with the city for a symbolic $1 each and a promise from officials to set up a $200,000 program for young entrepreneurs. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Black men arrested at Starbucks settle with the company This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Starbucks 911 arrest audio released The former Starbucks manager whose telephone call initiated the controversial arrest of two African-American men at her downtown Philadelphia store was released by police Tuesday. Now Playing: Starbucks 911 arrest audio released

