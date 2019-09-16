Blast in Maine kills firefighter, levels special-needs

More
The explosion injured six after a maintenance worker from the building had reported a gas odor, leading employees to evacuate.
1:50 | 09/16/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Blast in Maine kills firefighter, levels special-needs

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:50","description":"The explosion injured six after a maintenance worker from the building had reported a gas odor, leading employees to evacuate.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65651183","title":"Blast in Maine kills firefighter, levels special-needs","url":"/WNT/video/blast-maine-kills-firefighter-levels-special-65651183"}