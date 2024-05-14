Boat found in connection with hit-and-run that killed Florida teen: Authorities

Authorities in Florida said they found a boat believed to be linked to a hit-and-run that resulted in the death of 15-year-old Ella Adler in Miami over the weekend.

May 14, 2024

