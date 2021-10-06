-
Now Playing: Police officer drowns while trying to rescue child from lake
-
Now Playing: Evacuation operation underway after NYC ferry runs aground
-
Now Playing: Viewing 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse from an airplane
-
Now Playing: Biden expected to sign bill designating Pulse nightclub a national memorial
-
Now Playing: Investigation underway after Pennsylvania fire causes townhouses to collapse
-
Now Playing: Consumer goods prices soar as economy bounces back from pandemic
-
Now Playing: FBI says ransomware attacks have tripled in last year, urges companies not to pay
-
Now Playing: Moderna seeks COVID-19 vaccine approval for teens as CDC analyzes heart effects
-
Now Playing: Woman, toddler shot dead at Florida grocery store
-
Now Playing: Vanessa Guillen’s parents, fiancé and sister share their fondest memories of her
-
Now Playing: Sea lions enjoy sun and surf in Alaska
-
Now Playing: Philadelphia officer investigated for allegedly deleting cellphone video of arrest
-
Now Playing: World's largest man-made wildlife crossing proposed to replace aging bridge
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Biden, Boris Johnson reaffirm special relationship between US, UK
-
Now Playing: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson calls Biden a ‘breath of fresh air’ after meeting
-
Now Playing: FBI director grilled by lawmakers after release of Jan. 6 report
-
Now Playing: Why prices on consumer goods are 5% higher now than they were a year ago
-
Now Playing: Lake Mead hits lowest water levels in history
-
Now Playing: Jimmy Smits dishes on ‘In The Heights’