Transcript for 4 bodies recovered from massive house fire in Indiana: Police

begin with that horrible family tragedy unfolding at this hour. At least six people feared dead in a house fire. Firefighters believe two adults and four children are among the victims, trapped inside when the house went up in flames. Fire crews running out of water in frigid temperatures, no fire hydrants. Tonight, investigators are there, asking how did this happen, and was there any foul play? ABC's Alex Perez on the scene, leading us off tonight from Indiana. Reporter: Tonight, Indiana Reporter: Tonight, it's a family horror just now unfolding. A massive fire with several family members trapped inside, just weeks before the Christmas holiday. The cold weather and lack of fire hydrants making it difficult for firefighters, as the fast-moving flames engulfed the home. Emergency calls going out. There are children in the residence, we're going to need multiple ambulances. Reporter: Police recovering six bodies. A man, a woman and four children. The youngest, just 3 months old. Two people managed to escape. These are investigators that are out, asking some questions and knocking on some doors, trying to find answers. Reporter: Firefighters battled the blaze for more than five hours in those windy, bone-chilling conditions. The home, in a rural area north of Indianapolis, and with no hydrants nearby. Teams running out of water at one point. The fire so devastating, even hours later, investigators could not enter the smoldering wreckage. We're going to consider it a criminal investigation until we find out otherwise. Alex Perez joins us live from the scene tonight. I know this is all unfolding right now, but police say there was another death at another location that may be connected to all this? Reporter: Well, David, yes, as investigators look into the cause of this fire, authorities in a neighboring cown till are investigating the death of the father of some of the young victims killed here and whether that death is connected to this fire. David? Alex Perez leading us off tonight from Indiana. Alex, thank you.

