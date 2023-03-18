Body of teen who died near Murdaugh family home to be exhumed

Authorities re-opened the investigation of Stephen Smith's death after uncovering new evidence during the investigation of the murders of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh.

March 18, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live