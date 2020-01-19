Bodycam video shows moments before trooper kills 19-year old

More
Mubarak Soulemane allegedly stole a ride-share car at knifepoint, and police chased him before he was shot.
1:14 | 01/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bodycam video shows moments before trooper kills 19-year old

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:14","description":"Mubarak Soulemane allegedly stole a ride-share car at knifepoint, and police chased him before he was shot.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68376874","title":"Bodycam video shows moments before trooper kills 19-year old","url":"/WNT/video/bodycam-video-shows-moments-trooper-kills-19-year-68376874"}